Century 13839C Yukon 12 Inch Center to Center Handle Appliance Pull Matte Regent Bronze / Copper Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance

Century 13839C Yukon 12 Inch Center to Center Handle Appliance Pull Features:Elegantly finished to complement any home decorCrafted from brass for premium resistance to corrosion and rustCoordinates well with the Yukon CollectionCentury offers a One Year Limited WarrantyAll necessary mounting hardware is includedProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies-- producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands-- solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.Specifications:Length: 12-7/8"Center to Center: 12" (305 mm)Projection: 2-1/8"Material: BrassProduct Variation:13839C (This Model): 12" Center to Center Pull13839F: 18" Center to Center Pull Appliance Matte Regent Bronze / Copper