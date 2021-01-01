From bruck lighting
Bruck Lighting 138022/3/HC Step 2 Single Light 8-11/16" Wide Integrated LED Landscape Step Light Brushed Nickel Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting
Advertisement
Bruck Lighting 138022/3/HC Step 2 Single Light 8-11/16" Wide Integrated LED Landscape Step Light FeaturesIncludes new construction additional mounting screws for hanger barsIP65 rated for outdoor useCapable of being mounted vertically or horizontallyIncludes built-in enclosed driverCrafted from metalMade in the United StatesIncludes 2.6 watt Integrated LED lightingRated for wet locations3 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3-5/16"Width: 8-11/16"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 2.6 wattsWattage: 2.6 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3200K Hardscape Lights Brushed Nickel