From elk home

Elk Home 138-187/S3 Organic Shaped Wall Art - Set of Three Gold Leaf Home Decor Containers Decorative Bowls

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Elk Home 138-187/S3 Organic Shaped Wall Art - Set of Three Specifications:Height: 6"Width: 17"Length: 17"Material: Other MetalsAbout Sterling Industries With a team of recognized international designers and engineers leading the vision, Sterling Industries is constantly striving to reach the future by revitalizing themes from the past. Nostalgia, tranquility and inspiration challenge the convention while visionary thinking leads to the latest and greatest designs. Decorative Bowls Gold Leaf

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com