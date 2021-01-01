From bulbrite
Bulbrite 137601 Single 60 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable BH Medium (E26) Incandescent Bulb - 100 Lumens and 2200K Antique Bulbs Bulbs Incandescent
Advertisement
Bulbrite 137601 Single 60 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable BH Medium (E26) Incandescent Bulb - 100 Lumens and 2200K FeaturesPack of (1) bulbsCapable of being dimmedVintage Edison style bulbs provide a unique appearance to any fixtureElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Shape: BHWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsLumens: 100Color Temperature: 2200KColor Rendering Index: 100Average Hours: 3,000 Incandescent Antique