Liberty Hardware 137246 Ruavista Coat and Hat Hook Bronze with Copper Highlights Hooks Coat and Hat Hooks 2 Hooks

Liberty Hardware 137246 Ruavista Coat and Hat Hook Ruavista Contemporary Coat and Hat Hook This Ruavista coat and hat hook brings alternate storage solutions a step further with its classic design elements. Along with the functionality, this minimalist hook will add a traditional touch to your bedrooms, hallways, bathrooms, or anywhere some additional storage is needed. With a maximum weight capacity of 35 pounds, this dual hook can hold just about any garment around. Features: Combination Hat and Coat Hook Zinc Die Cast Construction Mounting Hardware Included Specifications: Width: 1.86 Inches Height: 4.38 Inches Depth: 2.91 Inches Product Weight: 0.15 Pounds Since 1942, Liberty Hardware Manufacturing Corporation has built its reputation by offering high quality decorative and functional hardware products at an exceptional value. The company proudly offers its extensive line of hardware products through fine retail outlets and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) distribution channels across the country. 2 Hooks Bronze with Copper Highlights