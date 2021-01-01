From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 13673 Somerville 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 13673 Somerville 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Features:Hand Blown Satin Opal White GlassDesigned to cast light in an upward direction'Requires (3) Medium (E26) base bulbs (Not Included)Specifications:ADA: NoBackplate Diameter: 5.5"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoExtension: 7.5" (measured from mounting surface to farthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 3.5" (height from center of outlet)Height: 7"Location Rating: Damp LocationNumber of Bulbs: 3Reversible Mounting: YesShade Material: GlassVoltage: 120vWattage: 300Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 23" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture) Vanity Light Chrome