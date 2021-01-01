Z-Lite 135-8 Wyndham 8 Light Full Sized Pendant with Clear Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants Lantern

Z-Lite 135-8 Wyndham 8 Light Full Sized Pendant with Clear Shade With traditional styling and modern application this eight light pendant is as versatile as it is stunning. Glass panels form the circular cage that is suspended from swooping arms, which are finished in bronze. Suspended inside are candelabra lights that can be accented with your choice of crystal and chrome finials, as both are included.Features:Clear Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentChain Length: 72"Cord Length: 96"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationEnergy Star: NoHeight: 31.5" Light Direction: Ambient LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 8Pendant Type: Full SizedProduct Weight: 25 lbsShade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassShade Shape: CylinderUL Listed: Yes Lantern Bronze