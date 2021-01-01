Dainolite 134LEDT Single Light 14" Tall Integrated LED Flexible Neck Desk Lamp Black Lamps Desk Lamps

From dainolite
Dainolite 134LEDT Single Light 14" Tall Integrated LED Flexible Neck Desk Lamp FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a metal dome shadeIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential useOn / Off switchUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-13/16"Width: 5-1/8"Depth: 5-1/8"Product Weight: 2 lbsCord Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 5 wattsLumens: 400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30000 Black