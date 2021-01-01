From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 134438 30" Square Moose At Dawn Pendant Black / Amber Mica Indoor Lighting Pendants
Meyda Tiffany 134438 30" Square Moose At Dawn Pendant Elegant and fabulous, the 30" Square Moose At Dawn Pendant by Meyda Tiffany is a fantastic selection. Upgrade your décor with this delightful pendant featuring 100 watts per bulb and a pyramid shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 134438 Indoor Down Light PendantCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Height: 25"Light Direction: Down Lighting Black / Amber Mica