From sae automotive
13400 USB Cable USB 20 A Male to B Male Cable for Printers Scanners Brother Canon Dell Epson HP and more White 98 Feet 3 Meters
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. USE- Connect a USB port on your PC or Mac to a printer, keyboard, mouse, modem, or other USB-B compatible device input FULLY MOLDED CONNECTORS Provides excellent strain relief that ensures superior connectivity and a durable, long life FOIL AND BRAID SHIELD - Double shielding prevents and protects the cable from unwanted noise interference. This helps to minimize interference for error-free data transmission between devices TWISTED PAIR CONSTRUCTION Helps reduce crosstalk interference ensuring high speed, error-free data transfer PACKAGING To ensure you receive the highest quality products C2G packages all product in C2G branded packaging