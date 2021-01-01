From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 1331 Astoria 1 Light Wall Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 1331 Astoria 1 Light Wall Sconce Features:Hand Blown Satin Opal White Cylinder GlassDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Specifications:ADA: NoBackplate Height: 7.25"Backplate Width: 5"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoExtension: 6.25" (measured from mounting surface to farthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 4" (height from center of outlet)Height: 8.5"Location Rating: Damp LocationNumber of Bulbs: 1Reversible Mounting: YesShade Material: GlassVoltage: 120vWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 5" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture) Chrome