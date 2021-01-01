133 inch Laptop Sleeve Case Faux Suede Leather for MacBook Air Pro Retina 20162020 for 13135 Surface Pro 5 6 7 with Pouch for 13135 inches.

Best Quality Guranteed. 100% Brand New and high quality case. Dimension:13.7*10 inch(L*W).Fits your MacBook or laptops perfectly. Interior is made of velvet material, protect your laptop against dust, shocks, scrapes and scratches etc. Exterior is make of hight quality poly urethane material, durable and environmental protection. Light-weight and fashionable design, perfect for working and daily usage. The pouch is for storing the charger, mouse, earphone or other peripherals. Note: The laptop sleeve is not fit laptops with hard shell case. Please check your laptop modelcarefully before you order it.