From mesa safe co.

133 Executive Laptop Sleeve Case With Handle Blue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Form-fitting laptop sleeve keeps your laptop safe from bumps, scratches, dust, and spills Lightweight, ultra-slim design for easily carrying on its own or slipping it into a bag Made of flexible, rubber-like neoprene material for cushioning protection; sleek blue color Fits most laptops up to 13.3 inches; sturdy carry handle; wipes clean with a damp cloth Measures 14 by 0.8 by 10.7 inches; backed by an 1-year limited warranty

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com