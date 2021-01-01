1324JJAE,Machine Made 100% Polypropylene Turkish Oriental Blue Area Rugs

This machine-made rug is not durable due to its machine-made weaving technique but also looks amazing in blue color. The precision in weaving the rug by power looms enhances its design and with great quality of polypropylene yarn used makes the rug looks vibrant. Can be used in high traffic area the rug can be easily cleaned through regular vacuuming. The rug is very economical and enables everyone with a home to afford a rug. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'