Hinkley Lighting 1324-LED Shelter 20.5" Tall Dark Sky Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seedy Glass Buckeye Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall

Hinkley Lighting 1324-LED Shelter 20.5" Tall Dark Sky Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seedy Glass Shelter’s minimalist style in aluminum creates a chic, dramatic statement as the light from above grazes through its clear seedy glass. Shelter comes standard Dark Sky compliant. Features: Clear Seeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glass Made of cast aluminum Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Dimmable: on any incandescent, MLV, ELV, or C-L dimmer Dark Sky Compliant Suitable for wet locations Lamping Technologies: LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan. Specifications: Bulb Included: Yes Dark Sky: Yes Location Rating: Wet Location Material: Aluminum Product Weight: 7 lbs Shade Material: Glass Shade Type: Seedy Glass Voltage: 120v Wattage: 14 Dimensions Height: 20.5" Width: 6.25" Extension: 6.5" Top-to-Outlet: 5.75" Backplate: 12" x 4.5" Integrated LED Watt Replacement: 75w Lumens: 950 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 92 LED Lifespan: 40,000 hours Compliance: Dark Sky Lighting: Known as Cut Off Lighting, or Friendly Lighting, Dark Sky refers to lighting fixtures that reduce excess lighting and reduces sky glow to eliminate wasted energy allowing the night sky to shine. Outdoor Wall Sconces Buckeye Bronze