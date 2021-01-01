Hinkley Lighting 1321 Shelter 120v 1 Light 27.75" Tall Post Light with Seeded Glass Buckeye Bronze Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post

Hinkley Lighting 1321 Shelter 120v 1 Light 27.75" Tall Post Light with Seeded Glass Shelter’s minimalist style in aluminum creates a chic, dramatic statement as the light from above grazes through its clear seedy glass. Shelter comes standard Dark Sky compliant. Features: Seeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glass Made of aluminum Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Can be mounted facing upwards only Suitable for wet locations Fitter diameter = 3" *Post not included* Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Specifications: Bulb Included: No Dark Sky: Yes Height: 27.75" Material: Aluminum Number of Bulbs: 1 Post Included: No Product Weight: 14 lbs Voltage: 120v Wattage: 100 Watts Per Bulb: 100 Width: 8.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Single Head Post Lights Buckeye Bronze