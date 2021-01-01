From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 132 Calypso 2 Light 10" Tall Wall Sconce Vibrant Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Crystorama Lighting Group 132 Calypso 2 Light 10" Tall Wall Sconce The sparkle of blown glass, paired with the gleam of a vibrant finish, gives this sconce a modern elegance. The Calypso Collection is decorated with cascading crystal clear smooth glass balls and teardrops that really reflect the light.FeaturesSteel construction will ensure reliable performance for years to comeDecorated with clear crystal glass drops(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/4"Width: 10"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 5 lbsWire Length: 6"Backplate Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Vibrant Gold