1314 Inch Laptop Sleeves Neoprene Notebook Computer Pocket Tablet Carrying Sleeve WaterResistant Compatible Laptop Sleeve for AcerAsusDellLenovoHP.

Best Quality Guranteed. Purchase NotesInterior Dimensions: 13.5' x 0.78' x 9.5' / 34.3 x 2 x 24.1 cm. Please measure the length and height(not diagonal length),compare it with the internal dimension of computer sleeve before purchasing. Wide CompatibilityIdeal fit for most of 13'-14' laptop for ACER, APPLE, ASUS, HP, LENOVO, SONY, SAMSUNG, TOSHIBA and more. Superior ProtectionHigh elastic thickened neoprene material(Thickness: 0.25 inch/0.55 cm) offers a smooth and comfortable interior, avoid the scratches and abrasions caused by the hard and thin laptop sleeve material. Lightweight & ConvenientEliminate the complexity of the pockets and shoulder straps, reduce weight and space, lightweight and convenient, suitable for daily use and travel. 12 Months ServiceFull 12 months and 24-hour customer service support, just purchase and enjoy this superior product with confidence.