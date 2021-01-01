13133 inch Laptop Sleeve Bag Waterproof Shock Resistant Neoprene Notebook Protective Bag Carrying Case Compatible MacBook ProMacBook Air Left and.

Best Quality Guranteed. Dimensions: 13' x 9.7' x 1.2' / 33 x 24.5 x 3 cm. Please measure the length and height (not diagonal length), compare it with the internal dimension of computer sleeve before purchasing. Allows for use with a wide variety of laptop and tablet models. The 13 inch laptop sleeve bag is made of high elastic thickened neoprene material, it obstructs water effectively. Don't worry about splashing water or rain, washable when your laptop case becomes dirty. High quality laptop bag provides protection to prevent damage caused by accidental spills. Strong top-loading zipper ensures the laptop sleeve will stay closed, smoothly and protect the contents inside perfectly. Slim and lightweight, does not bulk your laptop up and can easily slide into your briefcase, backpack or other bag, offers protection against bumps, shakes and extrusion when put in backpack or suitcase. Same artwork image