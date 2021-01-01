Meyda Tiffany 131252 51.5" L Personalized Canoe 8 Light Chandelier Multi Color Indoor Lighting Chandeliers Large

From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 131252 51.5" L Personalized Canoe 8 Light Chandelier Charming and dashing, the 51.5" Length Personalized Canoe 8 Light Chandelier by Meyda Tiffany is a fantastic selection. Stop waiting and create the room of your dreams with this striking chandelier featuring 60 watts per bulb and a cone shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 131252 1 Tier ChandelierCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 8Bulb Type: IncandescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Height: 41.5"Width: 51.5"Depth: 25"Light Direction: Down Lighting Large Multi Color