130W Tip 4.5mm AC Charger for Dell XPS 15 9530 9550 9560 / Precision M3800 M2800 5510 5520 RN7NW DA130PM13Z Inspir 7347 7348 7459 DA130PM130 Laptop.

Compatible with: Dell Inspir 13 7347 13 7348 7459 Dell Precision 5520 Dell Precision Mobile Workstation 5510 M2800 M3800 Dell XPS 15 9530 9550 9560 Compatible with Part Number: DA130PM130 HA130PM130 6TTY6 0RN7NW 0V363H 332-1892 ADP-130EB BA Specifications: Input Voltage 100-240V AC, Output power 19.5V 6.67A 130W, DC Tip: 4.5mm*3.0mm(Please check your laptop's connector). Light design & EntireProtect: It has the Blue LED indicator and you can find the charger or the laptop easily. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Warranty: 24 hours customer service,30 days money back or exchange, free lifetime warranty.