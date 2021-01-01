From ce-link
130W 4.5mm Ac Adapter Charger Power Supply for Dell XPS 15 9560 9570 9550 9530 Precision M3800 5520 5530 5540 Inspiron 7347 7348 7459 DA130PM130.
Advertisement
?Compatible Mode?Compatible With The Following Dell Models: XPS 15 (9530), XPS 15 (9550), XPS 15 (9560), XPS 15 (9570), Inspiron 13 (7347), Inspiron 7348, Inspiron AIO 7459, Precision 5510, Precision 5520, Precision 5530, Precision 5540? Compatible P/N?Compatible With DA130PM130 HA130PM130 6TTY6 0RN7NW 0V363H 332-1892 ADP-130EB? Rated Power?Input: 100V-240V 50-60Hz, Output: 19.5V 6.67A, Connecter Size: 4.5*3.0mm. Quick Charge, Slim, lightweight design, Simplifies storage. Protection Features?A new generation of Synchronous Rectifier (SR) controller ICs is used to obtain under-voltage protection and internal over-temperature protection. Its high level of integration allows the design of a cost-effective power supply with a very low number of external components. It passed the UL / CE / FCC / RoHS testing and was made with the highest quality materials. What You Get?One New for Dell 130W Adapter Charger and One Package Box. 1 month money return guarantee and provides Life Time Warr