130W 19.5V 6.67A Ac Adapter Charger Power Supply for Dell XPS 15 9530 9550 9560 / Precision M3800 M2800 5510 5520 RN7NW DA130PM13Z Inspiron 7347.

Rated Power: AC input:100 - 240V / 50-60Hz DC output:19.5V-6.67A, Power: 130W, Connector Size: 4.5 mmx3.0mm Compatibility With: Dell Inspiron 13 7347 13 7348 7459 Dell Precision 5520 Dell Precision Mobile Workstation 5510 M2800 M3800 Dell XPS 15 9530 9550 9560 Compatible SKU or DP/N: DA130PM130 HA130PM130 6TTY6 0RN7NW 0V363H 332-1892 ADP-130EB BA Features: The product has a mature power solution, high quality electronic originals. And there is overcurrent protection, The LED indicator lets you know it's on and makes it easy to find in a dimly lit space What You Get: One New for 130W Adapter Charger and One Package Box. 1 month money return guarantee and provides Life Time Warranty,24H x 7 email support