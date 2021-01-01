From thomas lighting
Thomas Lighting 1301WS-LED Jackson Single Light 8" Tall LED Wall Sconce with White Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Thomas Lighting 1301WS-LED Jackson Single Light 8" Tall LED Wall Sconce with White Glass Shade FeaturesIncludes white glass shadeIncludes (1) 9.5 watt max medium (E26) LED bulbRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 5"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Watts Per Bulb: 9.5 wattsWattage: 9.5 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel