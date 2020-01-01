From sloan
Sloan 2020.1301 High Efficiency Toilet with Hardwired Electronic Optima Flushometer and a Vitreous China Toilet Fixture White Fixture Toilet One-Piece
Sloan 2020.1301 High Efficiency Toilet with Hardwired Electronic Optima Flushometer and a Vitreous China Toilet Fixture Product Features:Complete high efficiency toilet systemSensor activatedRoyal Optima closet FlushometerADA compliantUser friendly three second flush delayCourtesy Flush override buttonElongated bowl with siphon jet flushCloset bolts and caps includedToilet seat not includedAutomatic operation means water usage savings over other devicesProduct Specifications:Minimum Flowing Pressure: 25 PSIMinimum Flow Rate: 18 GPM1-1/2" IPS top spud inlet2-1/8" Trapway diameterBowl Height: 17"Rough In: 10" or 12" One-Piece Elongated White