Engel 108 Qt. 130-Can 123 High Performance Durable Roto Molded Airtight Cooler in White

It's frustrating when you have to replace and refill the ice multiple times throughout the course of a day. You'll never have that problem with the Engel 123 High-Performance Roto-Molded Cooler. Constructed with heavy-duty polyethylene, this cooler is designed with maximum comfort and functionality in mind. It will keep the food or drinks placed inside cool for up to 10-days, so you don't have to worry about replacing ice when you have limited access to it. Thanks to the portability and durable construction, you don't have to worry about it breaking down during any adventures. Whether you're getting ready for a long hiking trip, enjoying a backyard party or hosting a tailgate, you can count on the Engel 123 High-Performance Roto-Molded Coole to keep your favorite beverages nice and cold. Color: White.