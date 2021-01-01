Feit Electric 13-Watt Equivalent PL Horizontal CFLNI Bi-Pin Plug-in GX23 Base CFL Replacement LED Light Bulb, Cool White 4000K

Enjoy all the benefits of advanced LED energy-saving technology with the Feit Electric 13-Watt Recessed Horizontal PL LED Lamp. This 4000K cool white light is non-dimmable and will replace a GX23 2-pin 13-Watt equivalent fluorescent bulb. It produces a similar light output (600-Lumens), uses 6-Watt of electricity and up to 54% less energy than a standard fluorescent light bulb. Get instant on to full brightness with relatively cool running performance. Feit Electric PL lamps have an average life of 25,000-hours/22.8-years are RoHS compliant and 100% mercury free. Choose a dependable bulb for general purpose and task lighting for residential or commercial applications.