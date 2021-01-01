From philips
Philips 13-Watt Equivalent CFLNI CFL Cool White 4000K, PL-C 2-Pin (GX23-2) Quad Tube Light Bulb (10-Pack)
Philips Energy Saver Compact Fluorescent Non-Integrated (CFLni) 13-Watt PL-C 2-pin base light bulb is ideal for use down lights and wall washers for general lighting and wall sconces in decorative lighting. These compact light bulbs offer significant energy savings in a compact size and provide a soft, white light. With so many elegant fixtures available to complement their small size, high light output and advanced technology, Philips Energy Saver CFLni light bulbs are fast becoming the preferred choice when maximum efficiency and sleek design solutions are required.