HAMILTON BEACH PROFESSIONAL 52 oz. 13-Speed Stainless Steel Countertop Blender Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3-Stainless Steel Jars, Silver

The HAMILTON BEACH PROFESSIONAL Juicer Mixer Grinder delivers superior mixing and grinding performance. Its commercial-grade, 2.2-peak horsepower motor easily handles every ingredient, from turmeric and coconut to silky idli batter. The infinite speed control takes on everything from low-speed chopping to high-speed mixing or grinding, and the intelligent speed sensor delivers precise RPMs regardless of the amount of ingredients. To eliminate guesswork, the Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder also has 13-program settings that provide consistent results for wet and dry ingredients. To accommodate various batch sizes, it comes with 3-stainless steel jars (0.5, 1 and 1.5 liter), and the 2-larger jars have square sides to ensure excellent circulation with large amounts of food. For peace of mind, the safety interlock stops the blades within 2 seconds if the lid is removed, and the durable blades are universal so they don't need to be changed. It includes a chef-developed recipe book by Kunal Kapur so you can prepare authentic Indian dishes with confidence.