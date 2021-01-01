Treaton 13-Inch Platfortm Bed for Mattress, Eliminate Need for Box Spring and Frame, Twin XL, Beige

NO BOXSPRING NEEDED : Unlike a Traditional Bed This Platform Bed Eliminates Need For Foundation Or Box Spring, Mattress Can Be Placed Directly On it. HEAVY DUTY SLAT SUPPORT : Slats Are Well Designed For Good Mattress Support. Slats Also Allow Ventilation To Mattress Keeping Them More Hygienic. QUICK ASSEMBLY : Platform Bed Are Easy To Put Together. COOLER SLEEP ENVIRONMENTS : These Platform Beds Are Generally Low To Ground, A Popular Choice For a Clean Uncluttered Look In the Bedroom. COMPACTLY PACKAGED : Platform Beds Are Densely Packed To Easily Pass Through Narrow Hallways And Doors