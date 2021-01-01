Wayton, 13-Inch Firm Foam Encased Eurotop Pillowtop Innerspring Mattress, Good For The Back, 75" X 33"

WILL GIVE YOU A BETTER NIGHT'S REST- 396 innerspring verticoil 13" mattress alleviates back pain and Foam encased with edges supported with high density foam can interfere with your ability to get comfortableTHE PERFECT LEVEL OF SUPORT- The right Euro top mattress is Orthopedic Firm Pillow Top but still has some give for your comfort and reduces back pain by supporting every inch of your spine. Medium plush mattress for luxurious feelSHIPPED FULLY ASSEMBLED AND READY TO USE- No assembly required, Open the box and the mattress is ready to useOUR MATTRESS HAS THE BEST QUALITY- They're manufactured in Brooklyn, New York and made with premium materials.AVAILABLE IN ALL SIZES-Twin: 74” x 38”, Twin Extra Long: 79” x 38”, Full: 74” x 53”, Full Extra Long: 79” x 53”, Queen: 79” x 59”, King: 79” x 59”, California King: 84” x 72”