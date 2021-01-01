LITTON LANE 13 in. x 20 in. Large Silver Metal with Finial Detail Spinning Decorative Globe Table Decor

Add some glam style to your space with this high-shine silver metal decorative globe, perfect for your office shelf decor or home table decor. This topographically designed globe displays solid silver continents with a lightly hammered metal effect and are each welded to a caged sphere. The sturdy, flat, axis base is also metallic silver and has a felt finish underneath to avoid scuffing or sliding. The top features a decorative finial detail surrounding the detachable hardware that allows the globe to smoothly and freely spin as you push it. Due to the handcrafted nature of this globe, the north pole and Antarctica are not included so that the top and bottom hardware could be secured.