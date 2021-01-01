From cloth & wire
Cloth & Wire 13-in x 16-in Tan Linen Bell Lamp Shade in Brown | SI50849
Looking for a classic design to accent your home dé£¯r? Our Cut Corner Square Bell has withstood the test of time. The sleek lines and layered trim make for a bold shade that won’t go unnoticed. Choose from a variety of fabrics including silk and linen in multiple colors that make the perfect statement in your home or office. Cloth & Wire 13-in x 16-in Tan Linen Bell Lamp Shade in Brown | SI50849