This Two Step Wood and Metal Geometric Triangle Wall Shelf is the perfect mix of materials. It's cool metal frame compliments any modern decor and the wood shelves add a warm natural feel to your space. Creatively store and display your items and add a unique focal point to any space. Bent metal structure is topped with two triangular wood shelves. Asymmetrical design boasts clean minimalist style that's perfect for plants or candles. Elevate your bathroom storage, display prized collections in your living room or uniquely store the essentials in the entryway. This midcentury modern design is perfect for any home. Patton Black 17.13-in L x 5.88-in D Metal Floating Shelf | 1805-3755