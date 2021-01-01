Just \"Hang it up!\" Resistance is futile once you spy this cute, cuddly and totally fetching Lab dog statue that's caught himself in a little pink onesie dangling from a green coat hanger complete with puppy paws and whimsically wagging puppy tail! Cast in quality designer resin and hand-painted one piece at a time, our animal statues make lovable, tug-at-the-heartstrings puppy statue gifts. Choose our Design Toscano-exclusive animal statue for yourself, get a pet statue for a friend or display this small dog statue on your wall to proclaim your love for man's best friend! Design Toscano 13-in H x 5.5-in W Dog Garden Statue | QM92928300