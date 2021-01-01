From design toscano
Design Toscano 13-in H x 7.5-in W Off-White Angels and Cherubs Garden Statue | JE101261
This famous work, sculpted before the turn of the century by Italian master Pietro Ghiloni, is ready to take its place on window ledge or sunny garden wall. Cast exclusively for Toscano in quality designer resin with an antique stone finish, this charming accent piece features feathered wings, dimpled cheeks and an oh-so-angelic expression. Angel of Meditation: 7 and 1/2;\"W x 7\"D x 13\"H. 1 lb. Design Toscano 13-in H x 7.5-in W Off-White Angels and Cherubs Garden Statue | JE101261