When you could use a little gnome magic in a garden flowerbed or vegetable plot, our Design Toscano Garden Gnome Statue is at the ready! Sporting a pointy red elf hat and full gnome beard, this exclusive garden Gnome figurine plows his fields with his trusty farm tractor. Imaginatively sculpted, our garden gnome sculpture is lovingly made of quality designer resin and then hand-painted one piece at a time exclusively by Toscano skilled artisans. Extend a warm welcome to all visitors to your home or garden. 14\"Wx9\"Dx13\"H. 7 lbs. Design Toscano 13-in H x 14-in W Gnome Garden Statue | QL153684