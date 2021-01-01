The best tradesmen in the concrete industry expect the level of craftsmanship in their tools to replicate the level of craftsmanship they put into their work – day after day. That’s why the top finishers will consistently reach for a Marshalltown finishing trowel as they prepare to work on a slab. The highest grade hardened and tempered steel is used for the properly shaped blades, resulting in longevity professionals expect. An aluminum alloy Xtralite® mounting provides a strong connection to either a soft, resilient DuraSoft® handle or a smooth, natural hardwood handle – both minimizing fatigue and maximizing comfort. Marshalltown 13-in Golden Stainless Steel Finishing Concrete Trowel | MXS13GS