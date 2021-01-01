Protect your mattress without sacrificing comfort with our Light and Lofty Mattress Pad. A perfect pick to transform any bed into a super lofty and luxurious retreat, our impeccably crafted overfilled mattress pad gives your bed that extra lavish layer you crave. It provides a warm, snuggly feeling that offers cozy and ideal sleeping comfort. Its quilted top is stuffed with down-alternative fill for extra softness. Crafted with ultra-soft microfiber in a clean white hue, this mattress pad can be machine washed and tumble dried for fuss-free upkeep. Fits up to a 15 inch mattress. Cozy Essentials 13-in D Polyester Twin Hypoallergenic Mattress Cover in White | BMI-19593L-1