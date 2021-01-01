Filament Design 13 in. 2-Light Natural Brass Flush Mount

With this nautical-inspired 2-light ceiling flush mount, it's never been easier to boost the light and style in any room, even smaller ones! It is finished in natural brass with a shade of white glass and eye-catching detailing. This ceiling light is 4.50 in. H and 13 in. W with a ceiling canopy that is 2.25 in. H and 13 in. D. It uses 2 medium size bulbs of up to 60-Watt each, is dimmable and is LED compatible. It is damp area rated, too.