Tatayosi 13 ft. x 10 ft. Brown Outdoor Patio Pop-Up Octagonal Canopy Gazebo Tent with Mosquito Netting

This 13 ft. x 10 ft. Brown Outdoor Patio Pop-Up Canopy Gazebo Tent with Mosquito Netting is your best choice for your yard. You can enjoy the shade under it. It is construction of powder-coated, rust-resistant steel frame and water-proof, fade-proof with sunshine -resistant PU coated polyester fabric cover is built to last while protecting you from sun and inclement weather for years to come. with 13 ft. L and 10 ft. W our gazebo tent is roomy enough for your party and relaxing in solace to entertaining guests. High quality mosquito netting with zippers, fully enclosed keeps you from disturbing of mosquito and other insect. provides proper ventilation and air flow. Ideal for daily or recreational use, such as parties, outdoor events, camping, picnics and any other occasion. Including Storage Bag, easy to store and transport.