HOMACER 13 ft./156 in. Black Rustic Non-Bypass Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit Arrow Design Roller for Single Door, Black/13ft

Let's get those doors on track, HOMACER is in town. You don't have to search anywhere else for the best sliding hardware you can get. We provide the finest sliding barn door hardware products and services for our valued customers. We stand by our products by making their quality better, prices lower and installation easier. We make it possible for you to get everything you need when you think about installing sliding barn doors. Each HOMACER sliding barn door hardware kit comes in a variety of styles, shapes and sizes, so we certainly will have the right fit for all your needs. We picked the best premium carbon steel to make the hardware heavy-duty and sturdier than the competition. Choosing the style of hardware you need is that simple. It will be the best fit for any type of space to pump up the esthetic look and feel of the area. Color: Black/13ft.