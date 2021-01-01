Grohe 13 381 1 Lineare 6-11/16" Tub Spout Starlight Chrome Accessory Tub Spout Non Diverter

Grohe 13 381 1 Lineare 6-11/16" Tub Spout In keeping with the concept of minimalism, Lineare has been reduced to only the necessary elements to achieve the thinnest possible appearance. The line is based on a composition of two simple geometric structures – cylindrical bodies and thin rectangular forms of the handle and spout create beautiful harmonious compositions.Grohe 13 381 1 Features:Covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed from metal for reliabilityHigh quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Lineare line seamlesslyNon-diverting tub spout - for use with multi-function wall mounted divertersUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tubAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantGrohe 13 381 1 Benefits and Technologies:StarLight®: Grohe StarLight® offers a made-to-last finish. The flawless, long-lasting surface is designed to be extremely resistant to dirt and scratches, making maintenance effortless and ensuring good-as-new looks for many yearsGrohe 13 381 1 Specifications:Height: 2-3/4" (from top to bottom)Length: 9-1/16" (from front to back)Width: 3-9/16" (from left to right)Tub Spout Reach: 6-11/16" (from wall to center of spout outlet) Non Diverter Starlight Chrome