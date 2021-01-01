Grohe 13 338 Parkfield Wall Mounted Tub Spout with Diverter Starlight Chrome Accessory Tub Spout Diverter

Grohe 13 338 Parkfield Wall Mounted Tub Spout with Diverter With its sweeping lines and smooth curves the new Parkfield flows effortlessly like water itself and, like the arching curve of a water fountain the spout guides water to the perfect position for function and comfort. Inspired by nature, the lever has a fluid form that is reminiscent of a leaf, while the protruding underside resembles the shape of water held below a leaf by tension until it finally drops to the ground.Features: Wall mounted tub faucet - spout only Tub spout with diverterWall mountSpecifications: Spout Reach: 6-1/8"Connection Type: 3/4" NPT-FIP Diverter Starlight Chrome