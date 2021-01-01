Capri Tools 13/16 in. 12-Point Combination Wrench

This Capri Tools Combination Wrench Set is made for serious professionals in high torque environment. We use the purest premium Chrome Vanadium steel and a complete 10-step state of the art heat treatment process to make these combination wrenches. The result is a set of combination wrenches that does not break under high torque pressure. Each combination wrench underwent careful polishing and protective plating process to achieve its flawless polish. Constructed longer than standard-pattern wrenches, our wrenches give you more leverage and access to hard to reach areas. The 12-point box end has our WaveDrive design that transfers torque uniformly and prevents damaging and rounding of the bolt. 15° angle offset give you knuckle clearance and also helps you navigate in tight spots. A heavy duty, high quality roll up canvas pouch is included to carry these combination wrenches. SAE size: 13/16 in. The Capri Tools Combination Wrench Set meets ASME B107.100 standards.