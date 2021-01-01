13 133 135 inch Laptop Sleeve Case with Handle Waterproof Computer Sleeve Bag Compatible 13 inch MacBook airMacBook pro HP Surface Book iPad Pro.

Best Quality Guranteed. Interior Dimensionst: 13.6' x 9.5' x 0.95', compatible with most 13 13.3 inch laptop computers or notebook like MacBook Air 13 2010-2020(A1466 A1369) (A1932 A2179 with shell will fit more snugly)/ MacBook Pro Retina 2008- 2020 (A1502 A1425) (A1706 A1708 A2159 A1932 A2179 with shell will fit more snugly) / XPS 13 with shell / Surface Book 2 13.5' / Surface Laptop / iPad Pro 12.9' / Asus / Sumsung / Toshiba and etc. Please measure your laptop before purchase! Large Storage Space: Two pockets for laptop accessories like mouse, cable, cellphone, memory cards or tablet. It provides enough room for documents. Main compartment also compatible with 13.5 inch 14 inch computer like Dell Inspiron Latitude / HP Elitebook Pavilion Chromebook ProBook ZBook / Lenovo Ultrabook Yoga ThinkPad ThinkBook Ideapad / Chromebook Aspire Swift SWITCH Spin Ultra-slim & Lightweight - Slim, portable and lightweight to take alon