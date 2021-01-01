12X17 Vintage Anatolian Distressed Handmade Oushak Rug

Color: Pink and Beige Details:Oushak Rugs are the most popular and one of the oldest traditional rugs. Oushak (Usak) rugs that use a particular family of designs, called by convention after the city of Ushak, Turkey. Oushak rugs are known for the silky, luminous wool they work with. The dyes tend towards: cinnamon, terracotta tints, gold, blues, greens, ivory, saffron and grays. The soft wool is obtained from the chest of a lamb where it's softer because of the minimal sun exposure. The fairly larger knots used in this type of rugs enable larger patterns on the rug which is a designers delight. Most of the dyes are obtained from natural vegetables because of the lighter colors used in these rugs.