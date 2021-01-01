From onlinehawk

12W Ac Adapter Charger For Yamaha Portatone Psr-195 Psr-32 Psr-31 Psr-6 Power

$17.07
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

?Super product characteristics?OTP: Over Temperature Protection. OVP: Over Voltage Protection. SCP: Short Circuit Protection. OCP: Over Current Protection. This is a brand new AC Power Adapter Charger, with high quality and good compatibility. Light and portable, this product is easy to carry as a replacement. Light weight: 4 ounces. Easy to carry outside and use. Small size ensure high quality performance. GreenWhale products are made of the highest quality. You can choose it without any worry. [Note]:Please make sure that you choose the right device before purchasing.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com