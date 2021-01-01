12W 6 Inch Low Profile Ultra-Thin Recessed Ceiling Light With Junction Box, 4000K Cool White, Dimmable Can-Killer Downlight, 850Lm 100W Eqv.

For those whose ceilings are too small for standard LED flush light panels, we launched this recessed slim panel LED downlight. Only needing 2 inches of clearance, this bight light supports retrofit, remodeling, or new construction installations.Compatible DimmersRegular dimmers: Lutron: CTCL-153P, DVCL-153P, S-600P, SLV-600P, CN-600P, MAW-600, DVWCL-153P, TG-603, SCL-153P, DVWCL-153PH-WH, TG-600PNLSmart dimmers: Lutron: P-BDG-PKG1W, P-BDG-PKG2W-A, PD-6WCL-WHLeviton: DW6HD-1BZ, DW1KD-ABZNote: The spring clips max can fix the light on a 0.59-inch thick ceiling.