From historical remedies
12vdc AC Adapter Charger Compatible with for Maxtor OneTouch II III IV 3100 3200 1tb MSSII HDDMaxtor OneTouch 4 Plus Personal Storage 9NT2A4500.
Advertisement
Brand-new Input Voltage Range: Output: DC12v, (Note: Please check the model name of your device, and check out our images ) Compatible with: Maxtor OneTouch II III IV 1tb MSS-II HDD, Maxtor OneTouch 4 Plus External Hard Drive 9NT3A6-500 9NT2A4-500 750GB, 3100 3200 Personal Storage 9NT2A4-500 500GB SD81 K01ONEPWR K01PWR3100 ONE TOUCH 7000 100GB, 200GB, 250GB, 300GB, 500GB Model#: STM302504OTA3E5-RK STM305004OTA3E5-RK, STM307504OTA3E5-RK, STM310004OTA3E5-RK, STM302503OTB3E5-RK, STM305004OTB3E5-RK, STM307504OTB3E5-RK, STM310004OTB3E5-RK with PN: SYS1308-2412, SYS1308-2412-2W, WA-24C12U. Maxtor OneTouch II III IV 1tb MSS-II DSA-36W1230 Maxtor OneTouch HDD T-Power - Made with the (( Extra Long 6.6ft cable cord )) Total Cord Length Is Extended to 6.6 ft